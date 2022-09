ADVERTISEMENT

A mountaineer from Telangana, Bhukya Yashwanth Naik, scaled Mount Elbrus in Russia at 8:51 a.m. on Friday.

The 5,642 metre-high mountain was climbed in minus 22 degree Celsius by Naik in just six days. The 18-year-old from Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district started climbing the mountain on September 11.

“I started from Hyderabad on September 8 and reached Russia on the 10th. Mount Elbrus is the highest peak in Russia,” he said.