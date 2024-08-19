ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana teen who tried to kill herself after ‘harassment’ by youth dies

Published - August 19, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

The 17-year-old ties rakhis to her two brothers hours before she breathed her last

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old girl from a village in Mahabubabad’s Narasimhulapet mandal, who tried to end her life on Thursday allegedly owing to harassment from a youth, died in a hospital here in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the girl, a first-year student of polytechnic diploma, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mahabubad district headquarters following the extreme step, but her condition deteriorated on Saturday morning.

She told her parents that it was her “last wish” to tie rakhis to her two brothers. The two turned up at the hospital on Saturday evening, and she tied rakhis on their wrists in the presence of her family members; she died a few hours later.

The police have registered a case against the youth and are on the lookout for him.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44040 66202000/2001)

