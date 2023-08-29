HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana team in Iowa for mutual cooperation in farm, allied sectors

Secretary Agriculture of Iowa State said he would visit Telangana soon to witness the progress here

August 29, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy in Iowa State University-Seed Science Centre at Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday.

Telangana Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy in Iowa State University-Seed Science Centre at Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has called for mutual cooperation between Telangana and Iowa State in the US as the two States have several similarities, including their focus on production of foodgrains, poultry and meat production.

A delegation led by Mr. Niranjan Reddy and comprising Secretary Agriculture M. Raghunandan Rao and Managing Director of the State Seed Development Corporation K. Keshavulu on a visit to the US called on Lt. Governor of Iowa Adam Gregg on the first day of their visit at Des Moines on Monday. They explained the progress made by Telangana in nine years, particularly in the agriculture and allied sectors.

Stating that there was scope for mutual cooperation between the two States, the Minister said the proactive decisions taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had helped phenomenal increase in the foodgrain production in Telangana. The Minister explained to Mr. Gregg along with statistics in the State’s progress in paddy, fish, milk and meat production and said the focus now was on oilseed production.

In a meeting with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, the visiting team said the research work done by renowned agronomist Norman Borlaug, who was from Iowa, had helped countries, including India, achieve self-reliance in the matter of foodgrains. Mr. Naig said he would soon visit Telangana to witness the progress made by Telangana.

Later, they visited the Iowa State University campus and met University president Wendy Wintersteen and went round the seed science centre there.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.