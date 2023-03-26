Telangana TDP Polit Bureau meeting tomorrow

March 26, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The polit bureau of the Telugu Desam Party will be held here on March 28.

The full meeting of the highest policy making body of the TDP is probably being held for the first time in Telangana since the formation of the State. The Polit Bureau of the party is meeting here ostensibly to discuss about the arrangements that should be made for the party’s foundation day celebrations on March 29 since the party was founded here on the same day by late N.T. Rama Rao. A delegates meeting will be held at the Exhibition Grounds on that day to mark the occasion.

But party sources said the polit bureau meeting, to be chaired by party president and former AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will hold deliberations on revival of the TDP in Telangana. The TDP which bagged a dozen seats in alliance with the BJP in 2014 elections, however, lost its foothold in the State after some of its major leaders defected to the TRS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party contested in 13 assembly constituencies in the 2018 assembly elections in alliance with the Congress but could win just two in Khammam, considered its stronghold. The two MLAs shifted loyalties to the TRS (now BRS) subsequently. Coming in this backdrop, the meeting is expected to finalise a roadmap for reviving the party ahead of the coming elections by taking a strategic approach for reaching out the people.

Sources said the party is gearing up to identify its strengths and weaknesses in different constituencies so that the number of constituencies where it can field its nominees could be worked out. The Telangana TDP’s new president Kasani Gnaneshwar is said to be contemplating to contesting in as many constituencies as possible as he is firm that the party still has the hold at the grass root level.