Telangana TDP chief may join TRS

HYDERABAD

07 June 2021 21:20 IST

TRS has ‘promised’ MLC seat to Ramana

Former minister and president of Telangana unit of Telugu Desam Party L. Ramana is said to have been approached by TRS leaders to join their party but he has not taken a decision so far.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Ramana said he will make up his mind in two or three days after consulting his colleagues in TDP. He admitted the TRS leaders were in touch with him because they had access to him. But, he was in no hurry to take a decision immediately.

Prominent among TRS leaders who spoke to him were Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao and Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar. Even some BJP leaders reportedly invited him to join their party but Mr. Ramana is reportedly not so keen.

If Mr. Ramana joined the TRS, it will be a gain for the party in terms of roping in a backward classes leader ahead of possible by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency due to the resignation of incumbent MLA Eatala Rajender, also a BC leader. Both Mr. Ramana and Mr. Rajender are from the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Sources said the TRS leaders sounded out Mr. Ramana for an MLC post upon his joining the party. There were six vacancies in the Legislative Council on account of retirement of members but the Election Commission has postponed the elections in view of COVID. Another vacancy in the Council from Governor’s quota will arise on June 16.

Mr. Ramana, apart, another leader from erstwhile Karimnagar E. Peddi Reddy is also said to be looking towards TRS. Mr. Reddy is now the core committee member of State unit of BJP which Mr. Rajender will join next week after resigning as MLA.

Mr. Reddy was unhappy with Mr. Rajender joining the BJP for obvious reasons as it will erode his chances of getting the party ticket to contest next elections from Huzurabad. The former had quit the TDP and joined BJP only last year. He had already expressed his displeasure at the BJP’s invitation to Mr. Rajender saying it was done without taking him into confidence as the local leader.