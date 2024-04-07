ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Sub Inspector dies in ‘misfire’ of service rifle

April 07, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A Reserve Sub Inspector (RSI) died after his service weapon, a self-loading rifle,purportedly misfired at Kabutar Khana Outpost in Hussaini Alam on Sunday early morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Baleshwar (50) was a constable who got promotedto the rank of RSI in the 10th battalion in Mahabubnagar.

“He was stationed at the Kabutar Khana outpost here, which has accommodation for the battalion. On Sunday morning, between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m., he allegedly shot himself dead,” said the Hussaini Alam police.

A case has been registered under CrPC Section 174 (suspicious death) and the body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination. “We are yet to ascertain if it was a misfire or a suicide. Further investigation is under way,” added the officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US