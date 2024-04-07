GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Sub Inspector dies in ‘misfire’ of service rifle

April 07, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A Reserve Sub Inspector (RSI) died after his service weapon, a self-loading rifle,purportedly misfired at Kabutar Khana Outpost in Hussaini Alam on Sunday early morning.

According to the police, Baleshwar (50) was a constable who got promotedto the rank of RSI in the 10th battalion in Mahabubnagar. He was in-charge of posting pickets in the Telangana State Special Police battalions.

“He was stationed at the Kabutar Khana outpost here, which has accommodation for the battalion. On Sunday morning, between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m., he allegedly shot himself dead,” said the Hussaini Alam police.

A case has been registered under CrPC Section 174 (suspicious death) and the body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination. “We are yet to ascertain if it was a misfire or a suicide. Further investigation is under way,” added the officials.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)

