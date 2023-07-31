HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana students expand their footprints in global IT sector

Panel discussion organised at MLRIT says colleges have contributed to the growth

July 31, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A panel discussion in progress on campus hiring strategies organised by MLRIT in Hyderabad.

A panel discussion in progress on campus hiring strategies organised by MLRIT in Hyderabad.

IT industry experts argued that Telangana students have expanded their footprints globally due to their commitment, quality training and the colleges’ association with international certified companies.

The experts were speaking at a panel discussion organised on the ‘Campus Hiring Strategy’ by Marri Lakshman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT). The speakers included Chalapathy Meka Venkata, Virtusa; Krithivasan, Pickyourtrail; Emmanuel Gosula, EPAM Systems; Pandi Alagu Raja, Segula Technologies; Krupali Raval, Star TV Network; Sarbani Rani Cill, SAGE IT, and Janani Prakash, Quantela Inc

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajshekhar Reddy said his colleges contributed to Telangana’s growth, placing over 20,000 students in various companies since its inception in 2005, and this is a unique achievement for a college that is just two decades old, he said.

He said this was possible due to the college’s constant engagement with training companies and designing the courses and creating the placement training capsules in accordance with the industry demand. He said MLRIT students get equipped with skills in core programming languages from the second year itself and training with exclusive 15 certified trainers on campus.

MLRIT Director M Shreya Reddy was also present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.