Telangana students expand their footprints in global IT sector

July 31, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:59 am IST

IT industry experts argued that Telangana students have expanded their footprints globally due to their commitment, quality training and the colleges’ association with international certified companies.

The experts were speaking at a panel discussion organised on the ‘Campus Hiring Strategy’ by Marri Lakshman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT). The speakers included Chalapathy Meka Venkata, Virtusa; Krithivasan, Pickyourtrail; Emmanuel Gosula, EPAM Systems; Pandi Alagu Raja, Segula Technologies; Krupali Raval, Star TV Network; Sarbani Rani Cill, SAGE IT, and Janani Prakash, Quantela Inc

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajshekhar Reddy said his colleges contributed to Telangana’s growth, placing over 20,000 students in various companies since its inception in 2005, and this is a unique achievement for a college that is just two decades old, he said.

He said this was possible due to the college’s constant engagement with training companies and designing the courses and creating the placement training capsules in accordance with the industry demand. He said MLRIT students get equipped with skills in core programming languages from the second year itself and training with exclusive 15 certified trainers on campus.

MLRIT Director M Shreya Reddy was also present.