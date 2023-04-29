Telangana students dominate in JEE Mains

April 29, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - hyderabad

Students from Telangana dominated in the JEE Mains this year with five out of the top 10 percentile scorers coming from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana student Singaraju Venkat Koundinya secured the highest number of 100 percentile scorers followed by Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth of Andhra Pradesh. Other Telugu students include Allam Sujay from Telangana at 6th place, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Telangana at 7th place, Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Telangana at the 8th place and Abhineet Majety from Telangana at the 10th place.

Forty three students secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains this year and Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari of Karnataka is the only girl candidate to have secured 100 percentile marks. The JEE Mains is held for admissions into Engineering and Technology, Architecture and Planning courses at NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions. It also acts as a screening test for JEE Advanced that is conducted for entry into the premium IITs.

The Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Gurukulam said that more than 20 students from the Gurukulam secured above 90 percentile. It said 509 out of 741 students who appeared for the JEE Mains Phase II from TTWREIS Gurukulm are now qualified for appearing for JEE Advanced. The toppers from the Gurukulam include P.Vamshi (99.21), Bhukya Balaji (97.654), G.Lokesh (96.19), B.Upender (93.42) and D.Gouthami (93.9).

Students of Resonance Junior Colleges in the city registered good scores with four students securing 100 percentile and 46 students securing over 99 percentile. The outstanding performers along with their parents and teachers were felicitated by Purnachandra Rao, Director, Resonance Hyderabad Centres.

He said 19 students secured 100 percentile in Physics, six in Mathematics, and 7 in Chemistry. He said 750 students from Hyderabad centre alone qualified to write the JEE Advance while over 5,700 students of Resonance from all over India got the eligibility.