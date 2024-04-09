Telangana student missing in Cleveland, USA dead

April 09, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

Mohammed Abdul Arfath, the 25-year-old student from Telangana who went missing in Cleveland, USA, has died, according to the Indian mission in New York.

Mr. Arfath, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Nacharam, was reported as missing on March 7. He had left for the USA to pursue a masters degree in Information Technology in May 2023, but had taken a transfer to another university in New York. The Consulate General of India in New York posted on X: “Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio. Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath’s family.”

The Consulate General’s official X account also stated that officials are in touch with local agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into Mr. Arfath’s death. “We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India. @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia,” the Consulate General posted.

In March, Mr Arfath’s father, Mohammed Saleem, told The Hindu that the last time he spoke to the victim was on March 7, albeit for a short while. He said that Mr Arfath wanted to visit the family, and had offered to pay the airfare to India. Mr Saleem said that said that he had received a message on his phone demanding a ransom of USD 1,200.

Soon after he went missing, a case was registered and Cleveland State Police began investigation. Mr Arfath’s relatives who live in the USA said that they are en route to identify the body, and complete formalities. They said that while the victim’s body has been taken for post-mortem, authorities are yet to reveal the cause of death.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who raised the issue of Mr Arfath’s disappearance last month, said that his family clarified that the victim was not facing financial difficulties or dealing with mental health issues.

