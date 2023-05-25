ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana student killed in road accident in the U.S. 

May 25, 2023 03:41 am | Updated May 24, 2023 11:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A student hailing from the Mahabubnagar district in the State was killed in a road accident in Illinois in the United States on Tuesday.

Boya Mahesh, 25, who was pursuing MS in Concordia University, breathed his last, after the car he was in lost control and overturned. Three other friends who were in the car suffered injuries and were said to be in emergency care.

According to information reaching here, Mahesh, a native of Kappeta village of Bhootpur mandal in Mahabubnagar, along with his friends were returning home after a birthday party. The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed a tree.

Mahesh had gone to Illinois in December for the course. His parents Venkata Ramulu and Shakuntala, have requested officials for arrangements to flow back his mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.

