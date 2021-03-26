Telangana student excels in NDA exam

Telangana student has topped South India in the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination conducted for entry into Indian defence forces as officers.

Byreddy Sanjay Reddy from Mahabubnagat achieved the 11th rank at the all India level bagging the first rank in South India in the NDA exam in which six lakh candidates tested their luck this year. Only 9,000 candidates were declared qualified in this. He will be joining the NDA in Khadakvasla near Pune and will later join the Indian Navy.

Son of government teachers Byreddy Rajashekhar Reddy and Gayatri Devi, Sanjay did his primary schooling from Mahabubnagar town and later bagged the first rank in the entrance exam conducted for entry into the Sainik School at Korukonda. He was also the best all round cadet of the school in 12th class passing out batch.

A good debater and an excellent football player, Sanjay has been interested in defence service since his childhood and his parents supported him.