‘Telangana State song devoid of region’s movements and heroes’

The Telangana government has approved the song ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’, penned by poet Andesri, as the official State song or anthem, which will be dedicated to the nation on its 10th Formation Day on June 2.

While the song has been at the centre of political controversy for the selection of Keeravani as the music director, references to the tumultuous popular movements or heroes of Telangana have also been largely ignored.

The full version of the song, the rendition of which spans over 13.3 minutes, acknowledges several poets, rebels and past rulers from Telangana region, including Baddena, Potana, Palakuriki Somanatha, Mallinatha Suri, Rudrama Devi, Kumram Bheem, Sarvagna Singa Bhupala, Pillalamarri Pina Veerabhadra, Sarvai Papanna, Sammakka-Sarakka, and Pandugolla Sayanand, among others.

Yet, all references of the Telangana armed struggle, and popular poets, leaders and intellectuals thereof, are omitted in the song. The movement of 1969, and even the latest movement, which had ensured separate statehood for Telangana, have no mention in the song.

Most glaring is the absence of the poets and leaders from the Muslim community who have an inalienable association with Telangana’s history.

Urdu poet and political activist Makhdoom Mohiuddin who participated in the armed struggle, journalist Shoebullah Khan who was assassinated for his anti-monarchy stance against Nizam, or even 1857 revolutionaries Turrebaz Khan and Maulvi Allauddin find no place in the verse penned two decades ago and accepted by the state government with a few changes, some of which are controversial.

For example, the reference to Golkonda nawabs has been replaced by the word ‘Bhagyanagari’, which is the name change proposed by BJP for Hyderabad.

Barefoot revolutionaries, who are often remembered by the people of Telangana, such as Suddala Hanumanthu, Chakali Ilamma, and Doddi Kumuraiah too, are omitted.

Marxist academic and activist G. Haragopal attributes the wilful omissions to the inherent nature of the State.

“The State-- any State-- would not want us to remember the names of revolutionaries who fought against the rulers. The inherent character of the State following neoliberal policies would discourage protests,” he says, yet wondering why the State that vows to remove traces of feudalism from symbols would shy away from mentioning the uprisings against feudal lords.

He also feels the change of words was needless, and the song should have been allowed to remain as it was accepted by people. State should borrow from people, and not the other way round, he says.

Poet Afsar Mohammed says even highlighting Andesri has its own politics, while dismissing the very concept of State anthem as originating from a feudal mindset

“Contribution of women, Dalits and minorities has always been ignored by whoever is in power. Muharram as ‘Peerla Panduga’ has great significance in Telangana culture. Why is it ignored even as Bathukamma is highlighted?” he questions.

Singular approach to culture at the cost of pluralism has been the norm rather than exception, he opines. Activist S.Q. Masood thinks that this is part of a growing anti-Muslim sentiment in India, fuelled by the right wing propaganda.

“The majority community believes that Muslims have not contributed to nation building despite their active participation in progressive social and political movements,” he says.

Muslims’ contributions to heritage, culture, food, science, education and other fields are being undermined by this oversight, he feels. “It directly supports BJP’s narrative and could exacerbate bias and tensions in future for us,” he adds.

