Telangana State Road Transport Corporation tests ‘Gents Special’ bus service

February 01, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

At a time when the Maha Lakshmi free ticket scheme, which provides free bus rides for women and transgenders has met with an unprecedented response, the Telangana State Transport Corporation (TSRTC) began a pilot project — a Gents Special.

The TSRTC on January 29 launched the ‘Gents Special’ service at the Ibrahimpatnam Depot. The service was a part of a pilot project. The move was in response to packed buses, owing to the Maha Lakshmi scheme, and was proposed as a method to provide space to male students who were found waiting for buses.

“We began the service between LB Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam on Monday (January 29). It was only for students. During peak hours, boys were finding it difficult to reach educational institutions. There was only one bus that was deployed. The Head Office is taking note of this pilot project,” a TSRTC official from the Ibrahimpatnam Depot said.

But the Gents Special service apparently did not meet with much success. As it turned out, officials, including the Depot Manager, observed that by the time the special bus arrived at bus stops, many of these passengers managed to a ride on other buses, albeit late.

“This is why we had to discontinue the pilot project on Thursday [February 1]. We will see what to do next,” the official said.

In a separate development, TSRTC workers posted at the Hayatnagar-1 Bus Depot were allegedly assaulted by women passengers. The TSRTC management stated that it has taken a serious note of the incident.

Condemning the incident, TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar stated that a complaint was sent to the L. B. Nagar Police Station and a first information report was filed. He appealed to the public not to take the law into their hands. He warned passengers that the Corporation would take legal against action against those who assault or abuse TSRTC staff, or hinder then from discharging their duties.

