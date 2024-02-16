GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation suffered massive losses and negative net worth in FY 2021-22: CAG report

Receipts of Transport department from vehicle taxes were lower as compared on account fewer vehicle registrations

February 16, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

The Telangana State Road Transport (TSRTC) corporation was beset with massive losses in FY 2021-22, on the one hand, and on the other, it suffered a negative net worth running into thousands of crores, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report states.

The report, which was recently released, underscores that the TSRTC was one of the six public sector undertakings, including Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited — the other entity that deals with public transit, which recorded losses and negative net worth. “A negative net worth indicates that the entire investment of the owners has been wiped out by accumulated losses,” the CAG report explains.

The TSRTC, recorded a loss of ₹1,986 crore and its negative net worth was ₹9,240 crore. Meanwhile, the government made major investments in FY 2021-22 in six corporations, including the TSRTC. The investment made stood at ₹269 crore. The Telangana government provided ₹102 crore in the form of loans so that TSRTC could make interest payments or repay loans.

Touching upon other aspect of road transport, the CAG noted that receipts from taxes on vehicles was growing since FY 2017-18. But, a decrease was from FY 2020-21. Relatively fewer vehicle registrations led to a decrease in life tax collections, and tax exemptions for motor transport vehicles for quarters ending June and Septembers 2020 were two of the three reasons listed.

To substantiate this, the CAG report noted that in 2020-21 as many as 8.28 lakh vehicles were registered. The number in the subsequent year dropped to 7.86 lakh.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.