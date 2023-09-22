ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana State RERA levies hefty penalties on errant builders

September 22, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA) on Friday imposed a hefty penalty of ₹10.74 crore on Sahiti Infratech Ventures Pvt. Ltd., ₹6.5 crore on Mantri Developers Pvt. Ltd. and ₹25 lakh on Sai Surya Developers Pvt. Ltd., for several alleged violations of the RERA Act, 2016.

In an official release, TS-RERA chairman N. Satyanarayana said the penalties were imposed after a meticulous review of each builder’s conduct with regard to complying with provisions of the Act. The builders have been required to deposit the penalty with TS-RERA within a deadline. Failure to do so may result in further legal action as per the Act.

The chairman, along with members K. Srinivasa Rao and Laxmi Narayana, had already conducted hearings following 132 complaints received against projects titled ‘Sahiti Sishta Abode’, ‘Sahiti Sitara Commercial’ and ‘Sahiti Sarvani Elite’, which had not been registered with the authority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearings had also been held for projects titled ‘Mantri A’ and in the final order, the penalty was levied for violating various provisions of the Act. About four complaints were received for the project titled ‘Nature County’ and others belonging to Sai Surya Developers, and accordingly, penalty was imposed.

Mr. Satyanarayana sought compliance of the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and the Telangana State Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, for healthy development of the real estate sector, added the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US