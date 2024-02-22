GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana State Medical Council pulls up Hyderabad hospital for inviting unqualified practitioners to cancer programme

February 22, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has summoned the medical superintendent of Continental Hospital, Gachibowli, to provide an explanation before its ethics committee regarding the participation of unqualified practitioners in a cancer awareness programme organised by the hospital.

In a letter addressed to the medical superintendent, the TSMC said: “Despite previous interventions, the hospital has persisted in conducting the unethical ‘cancer awareness programme’ and extended invitations to unqualified practitioners. This marks the second instance of endorsing quackery...”

The TSMC has also requested the chairman and directors of the hospital to appear before the ethics committee on February 28 to offer an explanation for their involvement in the matter.

