Telangana State Group-I prelims on June 9

February 26, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

TSPSC issued the notification for 563 vacancies under Group-I Services General Recruitment on February 19

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Public Service Commission issued a fresh notification for recruitment in Group-I services in February 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Group-I preliminary test would be held on June 9, a statement from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said.

The TSPSC had earlier issued the notification for 563 vacancies in various departments under Group-I Services General Recruitment on February 19. The notification was given after the earlier notification for Group-I was cancelled as per the Court’s direction.

The Group-I exam was held twice in the last two years but was cancelled both times. The first time it was cancelled due to the paper leakage that rocked the State. It was held again only to be cancelled by the High Court for not following the norms in the conduct of the exam.

The prelims was held for the first on October 16, 2022, while the second time it was conducted on June 11, 2023. About 2.33 lakh aspirants appeared for the examination in 2023.

