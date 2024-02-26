GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana State Group-I prelims on June 9

TSPSC issued the notification for 563 vacancies under Group-I Services General Recruitment on February 19

February 26, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana State Public Service Commission issued a fresh notification for recruitment in Group-I services in February 2024.

Telangana State Public Service Commission issued a fresh notification for recruitment in Group-I services in February 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Group-I preliminary test would be held on June 9, a statement from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said.

The TSPSC had earlier issued the notification for 563 vacancies in various departments under Group-I Services General Recruitment on February 19. The notification was given after the earlier notification for Group-I was cancelled as per the Court’s direction.

The Group-I exam was held twice in the last two years but was cancelled both times. The first time it was cancelled due to the paper leakage that rocked the State. It was held again only to be cancelled by the High Court for not following the norms in the conduct of the exam.

The prelims was held for the first on October 16, 2022 while the second time it was conducted on June 11, 2023. About 2.33 lakh aspirants appeared for the examination in 2023.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.