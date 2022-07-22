Telangana: State govt. asks rice mills to reopen in two days

Rice millers’ association wary as stocks might not meet quality norms

The State government has asked rice millers and Civil Supplies officials to ensure the launch of full-scale milling operations in two days, now that the Centre has agreed to buy custom milled rice.

Where workers have left due to closure of mills after the Centre suspended custom milling of rice since July 7, the owners were asked to overcome the handicap immediately.

The instructions were issued by Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar at a meeting on Friday. The Minister urged the General Manager of Food Corporation of India to step up movement of rail rakes to facilitate quick disposal of stocks.

Meanwhile, the rice millers’ association was wary about milling paddy cultivated in the last rabi season because the stocks were soaked in rainwater and will not meet the Fair Average Quality norms of FCI for payment of selling price. It will not be remunerative for millers even if the rice was tested to determine the quantity of broken rice and fix payment of compensation accordingly.

As the mills were packed with paddy of kharif last year pending milling, the owners had stored the stocks of rabi under protective covers in open spaces. However, a large quantity was exposed to the rains. If milled, the yield of raw rice from it will not amount to even 25%. Therefore, this stock was best for boiled rice which, however, will not be purchased by the FCI. The association favoured sale of the entire quantity of 50 lakh tonnes of paddy produced in rabi by e-tendering.