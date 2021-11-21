Telangana State government will buy entire paddy: KCR

Hyderabad

21 November 2021 00:28 IST

‘Do not rush to harvest crops, there will be more rains’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has assured farmers that the entire paddy grown during the rainy season would be procured by the State government. Farmers need not worry about that, he said at a press conference on Saturday.

He also urged farmers not to harvest the crop in a hurry as there would be more rains in the next few days. Harvested crop gets damaged easily, he said.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan along with other TRS leaders, KCR said that about 6,600 paddy procurement centres were established across the State and if necessary, a few more would be opened depending on the requirement.

Alleging that some political parties were creating unnecessary ruckus over the issue, the Chief Minister said that the government has been making arrangements for payment under Rythu Bandhu for summer crop.

“We will let you know what crops have to be sown in the next season after our visit to Delhi. We will get a clarity on the issue soon,” he said, demanding that BJP leaders should apologise to the people of the country for their ‘words’ and ‘actions’ as “what they said proved to be wrong” with the statement issued by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi after repealing the three farm laws.

KCR demanded the Central government to accord permission to provide reservations to tribals on the lines of Tamil Nadu, stating that they had appealed more than 50 times but there was no response. He also asked for SC categorisation and counting of BCs on the basis of caste adding that there was nothing wrong in making the figures public as caste certificates were being issued by the government itself.