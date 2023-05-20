ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana State formation fete to be launched at Secretariat

May 20, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister to inspect a ceremonial parade by the State police on the occasion

The Hindu Bureau

The celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of Telangana State Formation will be kicked off at the State Secretariat here on June 2 with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressing a gathering in the vast open space within the complex.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will witness a ceremonial parade by the police, it was decided at an official meeting presided by him to discuss arrangements for the 21-day celebrations across the State.

A release said the Chief Minister insisted on the celebrations taking place in a festive atmosphere highlighting the strides that the State had taken across sectors in the last nine years. The achievements in agriculture, power, welfare and other sectors should be celebrated with the participation of people in villages.

He said the decadal celebrations will go down as a milestone in the history of Telangana State. The people were reaping the benefits of self-rule in the separate State. From frequent power cuts and blackouts, the State had progressed to supply 24-hour quality power to agriculture. This was not possible without hard work.

Similarly, the achievements in agriculture, welfare, irrigation, drinking water, education, health and all other sectors should be conveyed to public by taking them along through song and dance as part of the celebrations.

