Telangana State Formation Day to be a grand affair

Published - May 31, 2024 10:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials making arrangements for visitors, particularly in view of the sweltering heat

The Hindu Bureau

A colourful tapestry of State handloom, art and craft, games, and special culinary expo will replace the bustling road traffic in the hot weather on Tank Bund on Saturday and Sunday, to celebrate the 10 years of Telangana State Formation.

The Tank Bund Road, which witnessed the visible glory of ‘Million March’ for separate State in 2011, will now display some 80 stalls along its embankment.

From fireworks, special laser shows and cultural events, to folk art from various districts, and a host of Ministers and leaders led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, would make Tank Bund and its ambient design nearly another spectacle.

According to officials, a march with the national flag, as the new State song ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana’ will be played, would stand out as an iconic event of the day. Artistes on the celebration route will also showcase the classical Janapada and Deccani culture.

While June 2 (Sunday) will be a special day, officials are making arrangements for the various stalls on Tank Bund to be open for visitors from Saturday onwards.

The State Formation Day events, will however, begin at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, starting in the forenoon. The official presentation by the State executive, with the attendance of special guests and invitees, is being made in an elaborate manner.

Elaborate arrangements

The Information & Public Relations department said it is making all arrangements for visitors, particularly in view of the prevailing hot weather. Large weather-proof tents, LED video display, amenities such as drinking water, first-aid, mobile toilets, and smooth entry and exit to the venue, are being ensured.

