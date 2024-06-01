Telangana State Formation Day rehearsal creates traffic snarls across central Hyderabad

Commuters were stuck in long bumper-to-bumper traffic in the central part of Hyderabad on Saturday owing to the Telangana State Formation Day rehearsals. Traffic around Tank Bund was affected for more than an hour.

“It took me one hour to travel from Lumbini Park to Nampally (roughly a 3.5 kilometre stretch) as people playing music blocked the road,” said Mohammed Tajuddin, an autorickshaw driver.

After the Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory on a two-day traffic diversions around Tank Bund on May 31, officials said they are active on social media platforms to spread more awareness on this. Additional staff were deployed in junctions across the diversion points to regulate the traffic, said the officials.

Meanwhile, ridesharing services also witnessed an increase in demand leading to higher fares during evening hours. “We opted for cabs to avoid driving around on weekends but we watched two 40-minute long episodes of a show during our commute from Banjara Hills to Kushaiguda,” said Ashok Kumar, a private employee.

Diversions on June 2

Since the diversions are in place for June 2 at Gun Park, Nampally and Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, officials urged commuters to consider alternative routes or opt for carpooling whenever possible.

At Gun Park in Nampally, there will be diversion points at Ravindra Bharathi junction and AR petrol pump between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on June 2.

At Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, there will be diversions at CTO cross roads, Patny cross roads, YMCA junction, Sangeet junction, Bowenpally-Tadbund stretch, Sweekar Upkar cross roads and Tivoli junction between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.