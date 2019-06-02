Telangana State formation day celebrations

The fifth anniversary celebrations of formation of Telangana State were off to a simple start on Sunday morning with a call by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to the people to strengthen the hands of the government in implementation of three new legislations in the offing with focus on weeding out corruption in administration.

Mr. Rao told a gathering of invitees on the lawns of Public gardens that the new legislations for municipal, panchayat raj and revenue administration were to be enacted to leave no scope for corruption. The Acts will ensure that dereliction of duties by officials will result in severe punishment, even removal from service. The government observed austerity in celebrations in view of State specific election code in force and severe heat wave conditions.

He expressed hope that villages will be financially self-sustainable in the coming days as the National Finance Commission had recommended to them an annual grant of Rs 1,289 crore and the State government will extend an equal amount, totalling Rs. 2,458 crore, for their developmental activities. It effectively meant all villages with a population of over 500 will get Rs eight lakh per annum plus funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The Chief Minister dwelt at length on the successes achieved by the State government in power, drinking water, irrigation, social security pensions and livelihood programmes of the State government.

He assured that the Mission Bhagiratha programme of supplying drinking water to every household will be hundred per cent complete by July end. The social security pensions at enhanced rate will be implemented from July 1.

Earlier, Mr. Rao paid tributes at the memorial of Telangana martyrs on the road opposite Public gardens and unfurled the national flag at the venue. He was given the guard of honour by an armed police contingent.