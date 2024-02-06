Telangana State Forest Development Corporation organising ecotourism camps

February 06, 2024 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Thirty students from the Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Maha Vidyalaya’s Animal Welfare Club participated in a nature camp organised by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation in the Forest Trek Park, Chilukur Reserve Forest block, on Sunday.

The camp started at 3 p.m. with all the participants assembling at the ‘raintree rachabanda’ in the park. The TSFDC officials briefed the students about the scheduled activities and the do’s and don’ts to follow.

A few team building activities later, all the participants were taken to the caping site and given a demo on pitching tents. After dinner, they were taken on a night trek into the forest.

Early on Monday morning, they were taken for bird watching and trekking through the hillocks to Pedda Cheruvu, where they were provided breakfast.

For groups, the TSFDC is charging ₹1,500 a person for participation in the nature camp. For individuals, the price is ₹2,400 a person.

Those who want to go for the nature camp may contact TSFDC on 9493549399 or 9346364583, a statement said.

