Telangana State emblem should reflect the democratic aspirations of the people, says Dy CM

Mr. Bhatti spoke at the first meeting of Cabinet sub-committee to finalise the State emblem, statue and song  

March 12, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana cabinet sub-committee to finalise the State song, emblem and statue met for the first time under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on March 12, 2024.

Telangana cabinet sub-committee to finalise the State song, emblem and statue met for the first time under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on March 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka has asserted that the emblem of the State should reflect the democratic aspirations of the people and imbibe the culture and traditions of Telangana.

Symbols of feudalism, autocracy and dictatorship should not find a place in the emblem, he said. The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking at the first meeting of the cabinet sub-committee constituted to finalise the State emblem, statue and State song here on Tuesday. Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Seethakka and Konda Surekha who are members of the cabinet panel attended the meeting.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka said the statue should reflect the common woman of the State. He wanted the officials concerned to invite noted poet Andesri and explain the need for some modifications to the Jaya Jaya Hey song, declared as state song, to reflect the contemporary times. Officials concerned should shortlist the names of eminent artists and intellectuals so that they could come out with designs for the State emblem and statue.

An attempt to efface KCR’s legacy

Mr. Nageswara Rao said the State emblem, song and statue should contain the elements that reflect the entire state. Mr. Venkat Reddy wanted the to contain images of iconic structures like Nagarjunasagar dam and others while Ms. Surekha suggested that the State emblem should be redesigned without hurting the sentiments of any community or sect and the state song should represent all the districts.

Plan to change State emblem a conspiracy against Telangana history: Vinod Kumar

Telangana

