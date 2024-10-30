Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Department braces up for Deepavali exigencies

Ahead of Deepavali festivities, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Department has put its entire staff on alert to tackle any fire mishaps originating due to firecrackers or electrical lighting.

The department has issued 5,876 temporary licences to shops with less than 100 kilograms firecrackers across the State, among the overall 6,104 approved applications. This also includes 51 approvals for permanent firecracker godowns and 114 existing permanent firecrackers wholesale stores.

A detailed action plan has been charted out, including fire tenders stationed at the high-risk zones where firecracker shops are permitted to conduct business.

According to the officials, awareness and education sessions were conducted for both vendors and citizens pertaining to the storage and use of firecrackers.

An advisory has also been issued for the public to ensure a safe and incident-free celebration. The department emphasised purchasing firecrackers from licenced vendors at government-approved open spaces. Firecrackers should only be lit in large, open areas to prevent fire hazards near buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials, the advisory said.

The department has advised against lighting firecrackers indoors or near flammable substances. Authorities strongly discourage relighting unburnt firecrackers and setting off crackers near emergency exits or escape routes. The advisory also warns against leaving lamps or diyas unattended, especially near drapes and other flammable items.

To mitigate risks, officials encourage individuals to keep a bucket of water or sand nearby, wear cotton clothing and supervise children during festivities. The advisory also recommends lighting only one firecracker at a time, standing at a safe distance, and considering wind direction to avoid unintended spread of sparks.

Meanwhile, a coordination meeting with zonal-level fireworks sellers and police officers was organised by the South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra.

Use of protective gear to avoid direct contact, licenced and ventilated storage and deployment of fire extinguishers near the shops and establishments were among the top areas of concerns discussed with the firecracker sellers. Owners of firecracker stores were also warned against smoking on the premises.

The official stressed shop owners to follow fire safety guidelines to prevent accidents and injuries. Strict surveillance and security arrangements have been made to prevent any illegal activities and mishaps, the official underscored.