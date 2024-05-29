ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana State Commission takes suo moto cognisance of child selling racket bust

Published - May 29, 2024 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Telangana State Commission for protection of child rights took suo moto cognisance of news reports about illegal sale and child adoption case of Rachakonda police.

The Commission wrote to the Director of Women Development and Child Welfare department of Hyderabad to take immediate measures to inquire into the matter and take appropriate action.

This comes a day after the Medipally police busted a massive inter-state racket that had been involved in selling babies from Delhi and Pune in Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

While the 11 gang members are currently in police custody, 11 of the 50 babies who fell prey to the racket have been rescued.

