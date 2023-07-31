HamberMenu
Telangana State CID SP booked for stalking woman

July 31, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A Superintendent of Police working with the Telangana State CID was booked by the Chaitanyapuri police for allegedly stalking a woman working with the TSSPDCL.

  LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri said that a complaint was received from a woman, wherein she stated that between 2020 to 2021, while she was preparing for national competitions at Saroornagar Stadium, SP Dheeravath Kishan Singh told her that they are conducting classes and asked her to attend the same. 

“Given that he was a senior police officer, she agreed to attend the classes and exchanged phone numbers with him. However, she claimed that he then started sending quotations, romantic old Hindi songs and pictures and videos of ladies sarees to her. He also asked her to send her single photograph and also asked her to wear a saree on several occasions,” said the DCP.

Based on the complaint, a case registered against Dheeravath Kishan Singh by Chaitanyapuri police under Section 354 (D) of the IPC.

