Telangana State budget highlights

B Chandrashekar March 07, 2022 14:02 IST

Here are the top developments from the Telangana State budget presented on March 7, 2022

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao along with Finance department officials meeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly before proceeding to the House to present the budget on Monday | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on March 7 introduced the Telangana Budget for 2022-23 in the State Legislature with an outlay of ₹2,56,958 crore including ₹17,700 crore for its new flagship scheme Dalit Bandhu. Mr. Rao said in his budget speech that the Centre is not finalising the water share of Telangana in Krishna River on the one hand and stalling clearances to projects on the other. Following are the highlights of the 76-page speech read out in 90-minutes. Top Developments The budget outlay of ₹2,56,958.51 crore included ₹1,89,274.82 crore revenue expenditure and ₹29,728.44 crore capital expenditure. GSD of Telangana pegged at ₹11,54,860 crore for 2021-22 with a growth rate of 19.1% against GDP (national) growth rate of 8.9%. Secondary sector— Manufacturing and construction recorded a growth rate of 21.5% in Telangana. The services sector put up a growth rate of 18.3%. Agriculture sector has contributed over 20% to GSDP. Outlay for agriculture for 2022-23 is ₹24,254 crore. Per capita income of Telangana up to ₹2,78,833 in 2021-22 with an 18.8% growth rate against the national average of ₹1,49,848, which has 18.1% growth. Allocation for irrigation sector at ₹22,675 crore. ₹3,330 crore allocated to Palle Pragathi, or transformation of villages and ₹1,394 crore allocated to Pattana Pragathi or development of towns. ₹7,289 crore allocated to Mana Ooru, Mana Badi programme to strengthen infrastructure in schools. For rural areas, ₹3,497 croreallocated to 9,123 schools. ₹1,000 crore allocated to establishment of new medical colleges in Medak, Medchal, Rangareddy, Mulugu, Warangal, Narayanpet and Gadwal districts. Percapita expenditure on healthcare in Telangana stands at ₹1,698 as revealed by the Centre recently. The total cultivated area in Telangana to 2.09 crore acres in 2020-21 from 1.31 crore acres in 2014-15 with the help of Mission Kakatiya, irrigation projects and Rythu Bandh The government has spent ₹50,448 crore on Rythu Bandhu, investment support to farmers, given at ₹10,000 per acre per year to about 63 lakh farmers Under Rythu Bandhu, group life insurance cover provided to landholding farmers, 75,501 families given insurance benefit of ₹3,775 crore so far at ₹5 lakh per family, in the event of death of landholding farmer irrespective of the cause of death. The government has allocated ₹1,000 crore for promotion of oil palm cultivation during 2022-23. Irrigation facility increased to 85.89 lakh acres by 2021 against just 20 lakh acres in 2014. Restoration of minor irrigation tanks taken up with ₹5,350 crore helped stabilise 15.05 lakh acres. The government has decided to finance (grant) construction of houses by the poor having house sites at ₹3 lakh per beneficiary. ₹12,000 crore allocated to double-bedroom houses. The government to call for tenders for Wardha Barrage, Kupti, Chennuru lift irrigation, Nalgonda LI, Gattu LI soon. Reduced age limit of 57 years from the present 65 to be implemented from 2022-23 for social security (Aasara) pensions. ₹11,728 crore allocated to all social security pensions. ₹2,750 crore allocated to Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. A total of 4 lakh beneficiaries are to be given ₹3 lakh each for construction houses in their sites in 2022-23 at the rate of 3,000 per Assembly segment. IT exports from Telangana valued at ₹1,45,522 crore in 2021 with a growth rate of 12.98%. KCR Nutrition Kits to be given to 1.25 lakh malnourished/under-nourished pregnant women and lactating mothers every year in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem, Bhadradri, Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Mulugu, Gadwal n N’Kurnool districts. An insurance scheme for all the handloom and power loom workers on similar lines of Rythu Bhima with a sum assured of ₹5 lakhs during the next financial year.



