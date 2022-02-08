Telangana State Board of Intermediate exams from April 20 to May 10

Theory exams will be held from April 20 to May 10 and the practical exams for science students will be held from March 23 to April 8.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the much-awaited schedule of the Intermediate exams giving a huge relief to the students who were being confused and misled with unverified posts on social media.

As per the schedule released, the theory exams will be held from April 20 to May 10 and the practical exams for science students will be held from March 23 to April 8. The BIE, however, kept the option of changing the dates stating that the schedule was tentative. Officials, however, said the schedule will not be changed unless the COVID situation turns worse making the conduct of exams impossible.

As per the schedule, the first year exams will begin on April 20 and the second year exams from April 21. Exams will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education papers will be held much earlier on April 11 and 12 respectively. Marks of these papers are not taken into account in the final tally but students need to clear these papers.

EXAM SCHEDULE

April 20, 2022 - 2nd Language Paper-I

April 21, 2022 - 2nd Language Paper-II

April 22, 2022 - English Paper-I

April 23, 2022 - English Paper-II

April 25, 2022 - Mathematics Paper- I A, Botany Paper-I and Political Science Paper -I

April 26, 2022 - Mathematics Paper-II A, Botany Paper-II and Political Science Paper-II

April 27, 2022 - Mathematics Paper- I B, Zoology Paper – I and History Paper-I

April 28, 2022 - Mathematics Paper - II B, Zoology Paper- II and History Paper - II

April 29, 2022 - Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper -I

April 30, 2022 - Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper - II

May 2, 2022 - Chemistry Paper-I and Commerce Paper-I

May 5, 2022 - Chemistry Paper-II and Commerce Paper -II

May 6, 2022- Public Administration Paper-I and Mathematics Bridge Course paper-I

May 7, 2022 – Public Administration Paper-II and Mathematics Bridge Course Paper-II

May 9, 2022 - Modern Language Paper – I and Geography Paper - I

May 10, 2022 - Modern Language Paper – II and Geography Paper – II

The BIE also shut the rumours milling around regarding the cancellation of practical exams, by announcing the dates. The BIE said colleges have reopened on February 1 and will continue till the last day of the academic year.