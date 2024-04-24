April 24, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examinations declared the first year and second year results on Wednesday morning. Of the total 9,81,003 students that appeared in the Intermediate Public Examination-March 2024, 6,09,693 students have passed the examination, a 62.14% for both first and second year

Girls outshone boys, alike to the last academic year, in both first and second year results.

Web address to check the results

Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham and Secretary, Board of Intermediate Examinations, Shruti Ojha, declared the results here on Wednesday and which are accessible online at: https://results.cgg.gov.in/bieresultlivebti.do

As per the results, first year students, both general and vocational combined, recorded a 60.01 pass percentage. And for second year students, the pass percentage was 64.19. Girls outshone boys in both first (68.35% vs 51.50%) and second (72.53% vs 56.10%) year results.

A comparison of results over the past five years showed a dip in 2024 results, almost similar to the pre-COVID year. It was 100% pass for 2021( COVID year)

In the general stream, for first year, 2020 vs 2024 is 61.08% vs 61.06%. For second year, corresponding numbers are 69.64% vs 69.46%.

And group wise, MPC (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) tops the chart with 68.52% (I) and 73.85% (II). In the descending order are groups of BPC, MEC, CEC and HEC.

Mr. Venktesham, announcing the results, expressed happiness that students pursuing education in the government sector colleges fared well.

In all, 170 students had been booked for exam malpractice and eight candidates of second year were withheld.

Helpline number

Student who are unable to download the marks memo can contact TSBIE Help Desk at 040-24655027.

Districts with highest pass percentage

Among the 35 educational districts in the State, Rangareddy (71.7%), Medchal (71.58) and Mulugu (70.01) scored highest pass % for first year-regular, and for vocational courses Narayanpet (72.96%), Medak (67.28) and Adilabad (62.38) were the leaders.

Accordingly, district leaders for second year regular results are Mulugu (82.95%), Medchal (79.31%) and Rangareddy (77.63%). In vocational results, Narayanpet (80.44%), Komaram Bheem (Asifabad) (79.46%) and Mulugu (78.54%) showed the highest pass percentage figures.

Even in the second-year results (private), Mulugu topped all the districts with 81.25 pass percentage. Kamareddy district stood last with 34.81 and 44.29 pass percentage for the first and second year (regular) respectively.

