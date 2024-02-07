Telangana State Aviation Academy enters into MoU with ISRO’s NSRC to train drone pilots

February 07, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana State Aviation Academy entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO to provide advanced training drone pilots. The NRSC is one of the primary centres of ISRO ( Indian Spaces Research Organisation). The agreement was signed by the Aviation Academy’s CEO S.N. Reddy and NRSC director Prakash Chauhan, in the presence of the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and ISRO chairman S. Somnath at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT