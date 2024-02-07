GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana State Aviation Academy enters into MoU with ISRO’s NSRC to train drone pilots

February 07, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Aviation Academy entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO to provide advanced training drone pilots. The NRSC is one of the primary centres of  ISRO ( Indian Spaces Research Organisation).  The agreement was signed by the Aviation Academy’s CEO S.N. Reddy and NRSC director Prakash Chauhan, in the presence of the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and ISRO chairman S. Somnath at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday. 

