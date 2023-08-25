Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau seizes ₹26 crore worth contraband in last two months

August 25, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau since its inception on May 31 has registered 196 cases and nabbed 399 individuals by seizing contraband worth ₹26.01 crore, said the police.

The bureau serves as the State’s nodal agency for cases booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and liaises with Central agencies and State departments, said director of the bureau, C.V. Anand.

“With globalisation, rapid advancement of technology and innovation in the retail distribution, the drug trafficking environment is extremely dynamic and the traffickers are using all available tools. Nevertheless, the operations by the bureau and the State police have yielded noteworthy seizures,” said the official.

Of the 196 cases booked in the last two months, 175 pertain to marijuana. The potential street value of the overall seized drugs stands at ₹26,01,34,650.

Officials said that they have seized 5.072 kilos of marijuana, 115.61 grams of MDMA, 48.56 grams of heroin, 83.95 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of opium, 110 millilitre of hashish oil, 3.022 kilos of hashish, 400 millilitres of cannabis oil and 3,851 injections of Fenstud, Fent, Themifent etc along with 3,000 Rumorf tablets.

“On the awareness front, the three-day State awareness campaign in June under the theme of ‘Mission Parivartana’ has left a good impact on the youth. A plethora of engaging activities, including panel discussions, impactful graffiti murals, competitions, and awareness programmes were conducted across the State, and the awareness wing of the bureau continues its drive to reach out to the vulnerable through all platforms,” explained the official.