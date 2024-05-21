ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana ranks second in recovery of mobile devices

Updated - May 21, 2024 05:06 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 04:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State police reported recovery of as many as 30,000 mobile devices

The Hindu Bureau

With recovery of 30,049 mobile devices, Telangana stands second in recovering the devices. The image is used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

 

Amid the rising cases of mobile thefts and counterfeit mobile devices, the Telangana State Police has reported recovery of as many as 30,049 mobile devices a year after the launch of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.  

With this, the State stands second in the country after Karnataka which has recovered 35,945 mobiles. While Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh followed the league with 15,426 and 7,387 recoveries in the past year.  

The portal, launched in the State on April 19, 2023 on a pilot basis, is operational across all the 780 police stations in the State, recovering an average of 76 mobiles per day across the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities.  

Screenshot of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal (https://www.ceir.gov.in/Home/index.jsp) | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Hyderabad commissionerate led the charts by reporting the highest number of recovered mobile devices at 4,869 followed by Cyberabad (3,078) and Rachakonda (3,042). Warangal with 1,919 mobile devices and Nizamabad with 1,556 also remained a part of the list.  

Telangana tops in recovery of lost, stolen mobile devices under CEIR 

“The Telangana Police along with Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have integrated the CEIR portal with TS Police Citizen portal for efficient reporting of lost or missing mobile devices,” explained Additional DGP, CID Shikha Goel, who is also the nodal officer for the CIER portal for the state.

‘Ageing’ Hawk Eye app of Telangana police loses its teeth
