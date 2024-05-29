GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana SSC supplementary exams from June 3 

Updated - May 29, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 12:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) advanced supplementary examinations will be held between June 3 and June 13. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) advanced supplementary examinations will be held between June 3 and June 13.

The exam timings for all subjects will be 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and for the first language (composite course), the exam will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.50 a.m.

For the science exam, part 1 physical science and part 2 biological science will be held on two separate days from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to Education department officials.

According to the Director of Government Examinations, students are to required to reach the centre an hour before the commencement of the examination. About 51,237 candidates, including 19,612 girls, have registered for the exam, and all arrangements have been made to conduct it smoothly. The exams are being organised at 170 centres and will be monitored by nearly 1,300 invigilators.

Link to download hall tickets

Hall tickets for the registered candidates are already sent to respective schools. They can also be downloaded from ‘www.bse.telangana.gov.in’. Students can contact the exam control room on 040-23230942 for queries.

