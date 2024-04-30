April 30, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 05:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The trend that girls outshine boys in school and college-level public examinations in Telangana appears to have become a norm, with girl students at the Secondary School Certificate public examinations, March 2024, faring better than boys.

Of the total 5,08,385 students who registered and 4,94,207 who wrote the exams, the results announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Tuesday showed a pass percentage of 91.31. This was 86.60% in 2023.

The Telangana State Gurukula Schools recorded the highest 98.25% pass result in the State.

Principal Secretary (Education Department), Burra Venkatesham along with Commissioner, School Education, A. Sridevasena released the results here at SCERT Bhavan on Tuesday.

Like last year, girl students (93.23%) outshone boys (89.42%). In the May 10 results last year, girls showed a higher pass percentage of 88.53 versus boys at 84.68%. A total of 4,84,370 regular students had cleared the examination in 2023.

Websites to check results

Results of the examination can be checked at http://results.bse.telangana.gov.in and http://results.bsetelangana.org

Principal Secretary of Education Department, Burra Venkatesham and Commissioner, School Education, A. Sridevasena announced the SSC Public Examination, March 2024, results on April 30, 2024. | Video Credit: Ramakrishna. G

Nirmal, Siddipet and Sircilla record highest pass %

The highest pass percentage in the State was recorded in the districts of Nirmal (99.05%), Siddipet (98.65%) and Rajanna Sircilla (98.27%), and the lowest percentages were from Vikarabad (65.10%), the least, and Jogulamba Gadwal (81.38%) and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad (83.29%).

In all, there were 3,927 schools that recorded a 100% pass result. And six schools registered a 0% (two aided schools and four private schools).

Supplementary exams from June 3

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be conducted from June 3 (Monday) to June 13 (Monday). The last date for submitting applications for the supplementary examinations at the respective schools is May 16.

Last date for applications for recounting and re-verification of answer scripts is May 15.

