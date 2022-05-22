Telangana SSC exams from May 23: fewer papers, extra time for students

In last two years, all students were declared passed in view of COVID

This year, students appearing for the SSC exams in Telangana will have to write only six papers, instead of 11. | Photo Credit: File photo

In last two years, all students were declared passed in view of COVID

After a gap of two years, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will get under way on Monday. In the past two years, students were declared passed as the exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 5.09 lakh students will appear for the all-important exams at 2,861 centres that would be conducted from May 23 to 28, with all major subjects to be covered by May 28 and the remaining by June 1.

Entire papers will be held for the first time since 2019. The exams were cancelled in 2020 after three papers were held with the lockdown being declared due to COVID outbreak.

The following year too, the exams could be held due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and classes not having been held for long. In both years, all students were declared passed by the government.

This year too, schools remained closed for the most part of the academic year, and parents were reluctant to send their kids out of home. As a result, classes were mostly held online.

Short syllabus

In view of that, the government has decided to reduce the papers from 11 to just six, and also a truncated syllabus to take the exam pressure off of students.

Candidates will be given a choice of answering only 50% of the questions in the theory section while all objective-type questions have to be answered. Moreover, the exam time has also been extended by half hour — they will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has made elaborate arrangements for the exams. As many as 33,000 invigilators have been deployed to the centres while 140 flying squads and four squads will oversee conduct of exams across the State. Sitting squads have also been constituted by district educational officers for their respective districts.

Free bus rides

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has decided to offer free travel to students on exam days. One has to produce their hall ticket and bus pass, the date of which has been extended till June 1.

The government is taking precautions since the COVID scare is yet to be wiped off completely, by arranging medical kits and deploying health workers at all the exam centres.