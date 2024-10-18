Telangana Police: Technically sound and fit for duty

A routine Thursday evening in late September took a terrifying turn for 45-year-old railway contractor G. Suresh when he received a WhatsApp message demanding ₹5 crore and threatening his family’s safety. His initial assumption of the message being a prank was shattered as it included the addresses of three of his relatives. With cybercrime on the rise, he knew the threats were serious. Suresh, a resident of Tarnaka in Hyderabad, was left with no choice but to rush to the Osmania University (OU) police station.

“They threatened to kill my brother if I failed to respond within 12 hours over ‘WhatsApp only’,” shares Suresh.

The police immediately swung into action. “As soon as we received the complaint, we wrote to the WhatsApp headquarters, requesting them to share details of the sender and extract all the messages exchanged. Meanwhile, Call Data Records (CDRs) were analysed through which the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number was identified, which helped nab the accused,” explains K. Swetha, the newly recruited Sub-Inspector (SI) at the OU police station.

Within nine days, police arrested four members of a gang, including mastermind Prasad Salonka, 36, an interior designer who had worked for Suresh between 2010 and 2012, gaining insights into his wealth and vulnerabilities.

Just days into her new role, Swetha played a key part in the investigation. Her team led the effort in gathering scientific evidence and tracking the cyber criminals. “We had been trained to work in close coordination with the headquarters of social media platforms. My first response was to write to WhatsApp and analyse the CDR for location coordinates,” she says.

This is one of many advanced investigations handled by the Telangana police, who are modernising their operations alongside focusing on fitness and health of the force. One such initiative is the ‘Duty Meet’, a first-of-its-kind, ongoing four-day event organised by the Crime Investigation Department of Telangana Police to test and hone investigative skills like forensic science, anti-sabotage checks, criminal law updates etc. through various written and practical tests and competitions.

On the cloudy morning of October 16, as many as 403 police officials, from constable to inspector ranks, gathered in 13 contingents at the Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Telangana State Police Academy for the meet. After the inaugural parade, the khaki-clad officers swiftly moved to their designated test arenas.

These officials, selected from 26 police units across the State, had undergone rigorous preliminary testing from September 25 to October 4 in their respective districts and commissionerates. Winners from the State Duty Meet will go on to represent Telangana at the All-India Police Duty Meet in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in January 2025.

“This kind of event helps us improve investigating and scientific skills along with giving us insights on improvements that can be made in our approach,” says Satish, an Inspector at the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) who won a bronze medal in the forensic science test conducted on Day One of the meet. He has worked with the law-and-order police for over a decade after joining the force in 2012. “Things have changed significantly, and knowledge of forensics is of significant help to investigate cases better, be it routine crime or new-age digital cases,” he adds.

Pharmacy postgraduate-turned-police officer B. Sreelekha, an SI from Karimnagar, says she feels confident even when different cases, including digital fraud, come her way. “A meet such as this boosts our confidence and encourages us to do a better job on ground,” she avers.

Police training, backbone of change

With evolving crime patterns, police training in Telangana has seen a major overhaul over the past decade. “The training now has increased focus on developing intellectual and scientific skills alongside physical capabilities. The young officers have undergone personality development, a skill that was not part of training earlier and is essential for a public-facing job like ours,” says M.Sreenivasa, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Vice-Principal, Police Training College, Mahabubabad.

While the Duty Meet is designed to assess and upgrade existing officers, new recruits are put through a revamped training module to fully prepare them for contemporary crime investigations. Together, these initiatives aim to align both senior officials and new recruits, enhancing overall capabilities and skills across the force.

In the latest training for SIs, structural changes were introduced across four key areas — cybercrimes, narcotics, crimes against women and children, and forensics (medicine and science). Director of Telangana Police Academy and Director General of Police (DGP)-Training Abhilasha Bisht notes that while the syllabus and training methods are upgraded annually, the programme goes through a complete structural overhaul every five years.

“To tailor our training sessions effectively, we analyse data from State-wide crime review meetings. This helps us identify areas where we need to improve and allocate appropriate time to each subject. By understanding current trends, we can select the most relevant topics and faculty for our training programmes,” Bisht explains.

Cybercrimes, once an introductory subject, have expanded into a comprehensive 7 to 8-month course, covering everything from basic computer applications to working with banks to freeze fraudulent transactions. Officers are trained to identify and block fake social media accounts, map cybercriminals, and understand the latest modus operandi and tools.

Forensic science, previously a minor part of the syllabus, now plays a key role in training. “Forensic medicine was fascinating. We learned how to determine whether an accident is natural or unnatural just by examining the body,” says Palli Bhagyasri, an SI in Ghanpur police, Warangal and parade commander for the 2024 batch. A former IT professional, Bhagyasri informs that they were also trained in handling, lifting, and packing evidence without contamination, through simulated crime scenes.

While crime against women has always been a key area of focus, this year’s training placed greater emphasis on crimes against children, including cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, explains Bisht. Station House Management, in contrast, saw reduced training hours.

The academy also adapts its curriculum based on real-world needs in police stations across the State. For example, animal cruelty, not typically a subject in police training, was added as a Saturday class due to rising cases in various districts and commissionerates.

Currently, a five-year review is under way to plan the comprehensive training syllabus for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) batch joining next year. A cybercrime training programme, expected to be launched in November, will equip the entire force with relevant skills and tools to tackle the rising tide of cybercrime cases in the State.

All-round development

Another noticeable shift is the entry of highly educated candidates into the police force, making them fast learners of the latest technology.

“While the curriculum and training have been upgraded, those who join the services have also become significantly knowledgeable and resourceful. Most came from technological backgrounds and quickly adapted to the latest techniques and technologies,” Bisht says.

Of the 547 recently added SIs in Telangana, 472 are graduates — 248 in the field of technology, three in pharmacy, and 221 in other academic areas, while 75 are postgraduates in various fields including M.Tech (26), MBA (18), MCA (4), M.Pharm (3) and others (24).

Special focus is also laid on communication and soft skills through debates, discussions and hands-on problem-solving of real cases for improved community-centric policing.

Fitness, health take centre stage

While some isolated fitness initiatives have been introduced in various zones and commissionerates, State police officials stress the need for a standardised, comprehensive health and fitness programme coupled with lifestyle and work culture reforms.

Former Additional DGP (Personnel, Welfare, and Sports) Vijay Kumar highlights the current lack of provisions beyond bi-annual medical checkups for officers over the age of 40. “Though weekly offs, paid leave, and physical activity initiatives are in place, staff shortage and irregular work hours act as barriers. A more systematic approach, focusing on physical and mental health, combined with personal initiative, could bring about change,” he notes.

Only 29.04% (4,814 officers) were categorised as ‘healthy’, as per the findings of The FitCop programme, which was launched to monitor the wellness of police officers in the Hyderabad commissionerate.

Meanwhile, 49.29% (8,171) were found to have unhealthy body mass index (BMI), and 21.67% (3,593) suffered from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, thyroid issues and hypertension.

The alarming statistics were attributed to erratic work hours, irregular eating habits, poor lifestyle choices, and extreme stress levels.

Initiated in November 2022 by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, in collaboration with NGO Helping Hand Foundation, the FitCop programme screened 16,578 officers, including 14,027 males and 2,551 females, over nine months. To date, it remains the only fitness initiative for the Hyderabad police.

Findings also showed that 6,237 personnel were overweight, while 164 were underweight. Further, 1,603 cases of grade 1 obesity, 128 of grade 2, and 39 of grade 3 were identified. Doctors, dieticians and counsellors were assigned to monitor and track the health progress of the affected officers.

G. Pallavi, one of the seven dieticians working closely with the police, points to irregular eating schedules and excessive tea intake as key issues. “Owing to longer shifts and travel time, many often skipped meals or overate, unaware and unsure of when their next meal might be,” she explains. Younger personnel were found to often consume high-calorie foods and sugary drinks, while some turned to stress eating or drinking as work pressure intensified.

Pallavi also notes that many officers are clueless about healthy diets, and often followed misleading health trends.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Fathima, one among the team of four doctors on board, says that many officers were unaware of underlying conditions like diabetes, kidney impairment, and cardiovascular issues until they were screened.

“Three out of 10 officers were diagnosed with thyroid problems, and many, especially in their 20s, were at high risk. Some had dangerously high blood pressure and sugar levels, requiring immediate treatment,” she says, citing inadequate sleep and poor diet as contributing factors.

Doctors emphasise the need to include mental health support in future programmes amid rising stress levels. “The police staff is not very expressive about their concerns. Improved focus on counselling and mental health support can help them express better and manage their health more holistically,” explains Dr. Ayesha.

In a short span, 81 officials lost 5-10 kilograms, while 114 reported minor weight loss of up to 3 kilograms. Dieticians made 10,020 calls, and nearly 3,000 cops updated their vitals through the app.

Constable D. Ravinder, 37, from Santosh Nagar police, credits the programme for helping him follow a structured routine. “I lost about 12 kilograms during the regime but gained a few back. The nutritionist frequently checked on us, and I plan to restart the process post the festive season,” he says.

Sheetal M., 30, a constable from the narcotics wing, lost 14 kilograms. “I have two children, but take time out to exercise. Focus on diet is very important and we need to remain fit by finding a work-personal life balance,” she says.

Constable G. Sai Kumar, 36, from Chatrinaka police, dropped from 82 to 74 kilograms but admitted to gaining weight during the Ganesh festival. “The sweets got me! I want to hit 65 kilos now,” he says, adding that maintaining a diet is tough with hectic schedules. “The last two weeks were particularly erratic. But we do need the programme.”

M. Hemalatha, 56, Assistant Sub-Inspector rom South-West Zone Women Police Station, highlights the programme’s importance for younger officers facing mental and physical stress. After losing 5 kilograms, she took a break due to time constraints, noting that her fiber-rich diet made her feel fitter but was hard to maintain with family commitments and long commutes. “Being a mother of two, I cannot keep up with the strict routine,” she adds.

Programme to return next month

The programme is set to return in November, likely covering the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities. “The demands of daily routines, along with bandobusts, crime control, and maintaining law and order make it difficult for anyone to exercise or prioritise their health. It is. therefore, imperative for the unit heads to ensure the welfare of their teams,” said Anand.

This time, the focus is on creating a sustainable and inclusive programme, according to Mujtaba Hasan Askari, founder of Helping Hand Foundation. “We will implement quarterly BMI tests, continuous monitoring of NCDs, and integrate mental health diagnosis and counselling into the wellness programme. Wellness kiosks will also be set up in all police stations with an expert on-site,” he says.

The Cyberabad Commissionerate is resuming comprehensive health checkups for its approximately 7,000 police personnel. “Over the next two weeks, officers over the age of40 will undergo health assessments, with immediate treatment for those diagnosed with acute conditions, followed by screening of younger officers,” Commissioner Avinash Mohanty states.

Fifteen private hospitals across the commissionerate have partnered to provide these checkups at low or no cost.

