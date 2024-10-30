Telangana SPF takes charge of Secretariat’s security

The Telangana Special Protection Force (TGSPF) will take over the security at the Secretariat with immediate effect, as per a GO issued on Wednesday.

This move comes amid recent protests by Telangana Special Police constables in the city despite repeated warnings. The Secretariat was earlier under the protection of Telangana Special Police.

Director General of Police Jitender said that the proposal to bring back Telangana SPF was floated over a month ago but the approval came now. “It is a purely administrative move, and one must not read between the lines. The SPF has recently recruited more officials and is now set to take over the security at the Secretariat. They are specialised and trained to protect establishments like industries, buildings and airports,” he said on Wednesday.

The order also stated that Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) and Hyderabad City Police will continue to perform duties as usual, as per a GO dated April 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, in a bid to maintain public order, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand issued a prohibitory order barring public gatherings, dharnas and protests across the city between October 27 and November 28.