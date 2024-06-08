Telangana spends more on processed food and conveyance

Telangana spends more on beverages and processed foods, and egg, fish and meat as a part of total food expenditure, and conveyance as a part of non-food expenditure, according to the recently-released Survey on Household Consumption Expenditure 2022-23.

Data shows that the percentage share of a selected food item group as a part of the total food expenditure in rural Telangana was for category beverages and processed foods defined as “jams, pickles, etc”, with a value of 23.2. This was followed by egg, fish and meat with a value of 15.8. A similar trend was recorded in Andhra Pradesh with the percentage share of food expenditure for beverages and processed foods at 21.4 and egg, fish and meat at 15.8, followed by milk and milk products at 13.1.

The trend in Urban Telangana was slightly different with the percentage expenditure for the food item group beverages and processed food being significantly higher at 32.4. In another difference, the second food item urban Telangana spent on was for milk and milk products at 13.7, followed by eggs, fish and meat at 11.9. The trend was similar in Andhra sPradesh with percentage share of beverages and processed foods at 28.0, followed by milk and milk products at 14.9, and egg, fish and meat at 11.9.

In terms of non-food item group, the percentage share in rural Telangana was highest for the conveyance category, followed by durable goods. Meanwhile in rural Andhra Pradesh, the percentage share in non-food expenditure was highest in the medical category, followed by conveyance.

In urban Telangana, the percentage share of expenditure was the highest for conveyance, followed by durable goods.