Telangana Special Representative Mallu Ravi meet CPI leaders in New Delhi

January 29, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Special Representative to Telangana Government in New Delhi, Dr. Mallu Ravi, on Monday called CPI national Secretary D. Raja and thanked them for the support extended in the State Assembly elections-2023.

Dr. Ravi, who assumed charge as the Special Representative of the Telangana Government in New Delhi on Sunday, visited the CPI office and interacted with the party leaders.

CPI Central Committee member K. Narayana and former Rajya Sabha member Azeez Pasha too were present in the office. Dr. Ravi recalled how the CPI leaders wholeheartedly worked with the Congress during the Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the poll tie-up, Congress party had allotted the Kothagudem Assembly seat to the CPI. Its senior leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao won the seat with a comfortable majority with the support of the Congress.

Dr. Ravi was accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Narsareddy Bhupati Reddy and Singam Charan Kaushik Yadav and Nagarkunrool parliament in-charge L. Madhusudhan Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.