ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Special Representative Mallu Ravi meet CPI leaders in New Delhi

January 29, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Special Representative to Telangana Government in Delhi, Dr. Mallu Ravi, with CPI national leaders in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special Representative to Telangana Government in New Delhi, Dr. Mallu Ravi, on Monday called CPI national Secretary D. Raja and thanked them for the support extended in the State Assembly elections-2023.

Dr. Ravi, who assumed charge as the Special Representative of the Telangana Government in New Delhi on Sunday, visited the CPI office and interacted with the party leaders.

CPI Central Committee member K. Narayana and former Rajya Sabha member Azeez Pasha too were present in the office. Dr. Ravi recalled how the CPI leaders wholeheartedly worked with the Congress during the Assembly elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the poll tie-up, Congress party had allotted the Kothagudem Assembly seat to the CPI. Its senior leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao won the seat with a comfortable majority with the support of the Congress.

Dr. Ravi was accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Narsareddy Bhupati Reddy and Singam Charan Kaushik Yadav and Nagarkunrool parliament in-charge L. Madhusudhan Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US