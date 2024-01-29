GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Special Representative Mallu Ravi meet CPI leaders in New Delhi

January 29, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Special Representative to Telangana Government in Delhi, Dr. Mallu Ravi, with CPI national leaders in New Delhi.

Special Representative to Telangana Government in Delhi, Dr. Mallu Ravi, with CPI national leaders in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special Representative to Telangana Government in New Delhi, Dr. Mallu Ravi, on Monday called CPI national Secretary D. Raja and thanked them for the support extended in the State Assembly elections-2023.

Dr. Ravi, who assumed charge as the Special Representative of the Telangana Government in New Delhi on Sunday, visited the CPI office and interacted with the party leaders.

CPI Central Committee member K. Narayana and former Rajya Sabha member Azeez Pasha too were present in the office. Dr. Ravi recalled how the CPI leaders wholeheartedly worked with the Congress during the Assembly elections.

As part of the poll tie-up, Congress party had allotted the Kothagudem Assembly seat to the CPI. Its senior leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao won the seat with a comfortable majority with the support of the Congress.

Dr. Ravi was accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Narsareddy Bhupati Reddy and Singam Charan Kaushik Yadav and Nagarkunrool parliament in-charge L. Madhusudhan Reddy.

Telangana / Indian National Congress / Communist Party of India

