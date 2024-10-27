ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Special Police suspends 39 personnel amid internal agitation

Published - October 27, 2024 03:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The action follows reported instances of agitation both within the battalion campus and in various parts of Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Police emphasised its commitment to maintaining strict discipline and upholding the core values of “Duty, Compassion, and Honour” within its ranks. File

The Telangana Special Police (TGSP) has suspended 39 personnel across multiple battalions owing to alleged misconduct and incitement of agitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action follows reported instances of agitation both within the battalion campus and in various parts of Hyderabad, causing concern about internal morale and operational integrity within the force.

Telangana DGP warns special police constables to refrain from protests

According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of TGSP Sanjay Kumar Jain, the suspended personnel, who hold ranks from head constable to constable across battalions in Ibrahimpatnam, Mamnoor, Chalvai, Badradri Kothagudem, Anneparthy, Mancherial, and Siricilla, reportedly engaged in behavior unbecoming of government servants. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their actions allegedly violated conduct rules by inciting agitation, thereby disrupting the working environment and affecting morale,” said the officer. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Telangana Police emphasised its commitment to maintaining strict discipline and upholding the core values of “Duty, Compassion, and Honour” within its ranks. 

Long work hours: Better halves of TGSP constables speak up

Senior officials have been directed to closely monitor activities within the battalions and ensure a positive working environment. A thorough investigation is under way to assess the events and prevent future disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspended personnel list includes names such as HC P. Venkateswarlu, PC S. Sateesh, and others across several battalions. 

“This action is part of a broader commitment by the TGSP to address misconduct decisively and reaffirm public trust in the institution. The Telangana Police reiterated its dedication to accountability, vowing further disciplinary measures should additional violations arise during the ongoing investigation,” said an official release from the DG’s office.

Telangana govt. revises ex gratia to families of police personnel who die in line of duty to ₹1 crore - ₹2 crore

Telangana Special Police Constables (TGSP) from various battalions joined their wives in the protests across the State on Saturday (October 27, 2024). The protesters are advocating for the implementation of ‘ek police’ policy, similar to the one in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. This policy would integrate TGSP into regular law enforcement roles, providing them with equal benefits and career opportunities as other police personnel in civil and Armed Reserve (AR) categories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US