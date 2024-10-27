GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Special Police suspends 39 personnel amid internal agitation

The action follows reported instances of agitation both within the battalion campus and in various parts of Hyderabad

Published - October 27, 2024 03:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Telangana Police emphasised its commitment to maintaining strict discipline and upholding the core values of “Duty, Compassion, and Honour” within its ranks. File

The Telangana Special Police (TGSP) has suspended 39 personnel across multiple battalions owing to alleged misconduct and incitement of agitation.

The action follows reported instances of agitation both within the battalion campus and in various parts of Hyderabad, causing concern about internal morale and operational integrity within the force.

Telangana DGP warns special police constables to refrain from protests

According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of TGSP Sanjay Kumar Jain, the suspended personnel, who hold ranks from head constable to constable across battalions in Ibrahimpatnam, Mamnoor, Chalvai, Badradri Kothagudem, Anneparthy, Mancherial, and Siricilla, reportedly engaged in behavior unbecoming of government servants. 

“Their actions allegedly violated conduct rules by inciting agitation, thereby disrupting the working environment and affecting morale,” said the officer. 

The Telangana Police emphasised its commitment to maintaining strict discipline and upholding the core values of “Duty, Compassion, and Honour” within its ranks. 

Long work hours: Better halves of TGSP constables speak up

Senior officials have been directed to closely monitor activities within the battalions and ensure a positive working environment. A thorough investigation is under way to assess the events and prevent future disruptions.

The suspended personnel list includes names such as HC P. Venkateswarlu, PC S. Sateesh, and others across several battalions. 

“This action is part of a broader commitment by the TGSP to address misconduct decisively and reaffirm public trust in the institution. The Telangana Police reiterated its dedication to accountability, vowing further disciplinary measures should additional violations arise during the ongoing investigation,” said an official release from the DG’s office.

Telangana govt. revises ex gratia to families of police personnel who die in line of duty to ₹1 crore - ₹2 crore

Telangana Special Police Constables (TGSP) from various battalions joined their wives in the protests across the State on Saturday (October 27, 2024). The protesters are advocating for the implementation of ‘ek police’ policy, similar to the one in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. This policy would integrate TGSP into regular law enforcement roles, providing them with equal benefits and career opportunities as other police personnel in civil and Armed Reserve (AR) categories.

