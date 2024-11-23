 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Telangana Speaker lays foundation stone for Anantagiri urban forest park

Published - November 23, 2024 06:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Anantagiri Urban Forest Park in Vikarabad Rural Mandal.

Addressing a gathering, the Speaker revealed plans to develop Anantagiri into an eco-tourism hub at an investment of ₹300 crore. “I have seen the presentation by two foreign companies and will take a call soon. Our focus is on providing all facilities without harming the environment,” he said.

Highlighting the economic benefits of tourism, Mr. Kumar noted that the growth of tourism in Anantagiri will spur , employment opportunities for residents.

The Speaker also inaugurated the new office of the Forest Section Officer, built at a cost of ₹25 lakh. He underscored the government’s commitment to sustainable development, citing the decision to shift a proposed medical college from Anantagiri Hill to a locality near Vikarabad town to protect the environment.

Mr. Kumar praised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership in driving Telangana’s development across sectors. However, he acknowledged challenges posed by the debt inherited from the previous government, which he said have hindered progress.

On allegations over crop loan waivers, Mr. Kumar criticised the Opposition for spreading misinformation. He reminded all that the government had allocated ₹31,000 crore for crop loan waiver, of which ₹18,000 crore has already been disbursed.

District Collector Prateek Jain, Assistant Collector Uma Harathi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Charminar Circle) Priyanka Varghese, District Forest Officer Gyaneshwar and several forest officials, local representatives and others were present.

