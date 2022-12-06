Telangana Southern Discom allays doubts on charges due to delay in bill generation

December 06, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The management of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) has appealed to its consumers not to believe in the wrong and malicious propaganda being carried out on social media against the billing system followed by the utility.

In a statement, Chairman and Managing Director of TSSPDCL G. Raghuma Reddy said on Tuesday that the Discom was committed to collect only appropriate amounts against the correctly billed units of energy consumed as per the method of calculation approved by the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission in 2016-17. The billing methods was most rational and judicious to arrive at appropriate amount even in case of delayed billing, he stated.

In order to avoid the excess billing burden on the domestic consumers due to recording of the meter readings on different dates (with delay), the ERC had devised a method to issue consumer charges bills by apportioning the actual consumption for 30/31 days depending on the number of days in a particular calendar month to avoid billing in higher categories/slabs.

“No excess billing is being done in tune with the ERC directions from July 1, 2016 by considering the proportionate units for 30/31 days of the billing month and the excess units in the billing, beyond units consumed during a calender month,” Mr. Raghuma Reddy said.

How billing is done

Citing an example of 222 units consumption in the billed period of 35 days against a 31-day month, the CMD said proportionate consumption would be arrived at for the calendar month by multiplying 222 units with 31 days and dividing the total with billed days of 35. As a result, the billing is done only in LT-I (B)(i) category instead of LT-I (B)(ii), which is applied for more than 200 units consumption in a month, as the proportionate units for 31 days would be 197.

As the billing category is LT-I (B)(i), the units billed in the first slab of 0-100 (₹3/40) units would be arrived at by multiplying 100 units with 35 days and dividing the total with 31 days (ie 113). The remaining units out of 222 (222-113 = 109) would be billed in the second slab of 101-200 units (₹4.80/unit), ruling out any possibility of excess billing or additional burden on the consumer.