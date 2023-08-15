Telangana SLDC among top utilities in India to follow grid discipline: official

August 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman and managing director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao said that Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) is among the top three SLDCs in the country in scrupulous implementation of Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC).

Speaking after hoisting the national flag as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations held at Vidyut Soudha here on Tuesday, he said that the Telangana SLDC, with advanced technologies, was in the forefront in maintaining the grid discipline and had been adjudged among the top three SLDCs in the country in implementing the IEGC.

He said the State power utilities were fully geared-up to meet the power load up to 17,000 megawatt (MW) in the coming days as they had already handled a peak load of 15,497 MW on March 30 this year against the peak load of 13,162 MW handled in the combined Andhra Pradesh in March 2014. The peak load for Telangana was just 5,661 MW then.

After the formation of Telangana, the utilities invested ₹40,017 crore in strengthening the transmission and distribution network, and for the first time in the country 24x7 power supply was launched on January 1, 2018. There were 27.7 lakh agricultural pump-set connections in the State getting free power supply with the State government providing the subsidy amount.

As part of the State government plans to make Telangana a power surplus State, TS-Genco had been executing 5x800 MW super-critical Yadadri Thermal Power Station with a cost of ₹34,400 crore and it was the first such facility in the State sector in the country. The per capita energy consumption of Telangana, which is an index of development, had increased to 2,140 units from 1,196 units in 2014. It was 70% higher compared to the national per capita consumption of 1,255 units, he explained.

Discoms’ performance

At the Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) headquarters here, CMD G. Raghuma Reddy said the number of consumers in the utility’s purview of 16 districts, including GHMC, rose to 1.1 crore from the 68 lakh at the time of State formation. The peak load went up from 4,710 MW to 9,360 MW. The Discom spent ₹14,263 crore to strengthen the distribution network since June 2014.

The CMD of Northern Discom (TSNPDCL) A. Gopal Rao said at the utility’s office in Hanmakonda that agricultural production in 17 districts in the Discom’s purview increased by 260% since formation of the State. The utility was also supplying power up to 3,259 MW, when needed.